Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,124 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.79% of Alcoa worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after acquiring an additional 123,638 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Alcoa by 1,847.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alcoa by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after acquiring an additional 139,371 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Alcoa by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Alcoa by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 74,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Alcoa Corp has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.17.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

