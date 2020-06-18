Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,404,069 Shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,837,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404,069 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Casa Systems worth $16,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 398.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 250,962 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 39,998 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,682 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. Casa Systems Inc has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $8.03.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casa Systems Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASA. BidaskClub lowered Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Casa Systems from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

