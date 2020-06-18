Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 57,514 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,236,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,514 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Amcor worth $18,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,522,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,762,000 after buying an additional 5,617,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,789,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,800,000 after buying an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amcor by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,223,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,891,000 after buying an additional 2,121,242 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,999,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,795,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,507,000 after buying an additional 2,046,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

AMCR opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

