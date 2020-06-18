Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $15,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 36,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 38,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 89,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. S&P Equity Research lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

GPC stock opened at $88.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.09. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.