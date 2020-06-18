Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $15,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 550.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.9% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 192,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 214.2% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 149.9% during the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 8,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $77.23 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.71.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

