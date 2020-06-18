Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 377,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,186 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.78% of Allakos worth $16,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLK. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $75.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.48. Allakos Inc has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Allakos Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allakos news, Director John P. Mckearn sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $81,696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

