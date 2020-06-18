Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,712 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.60% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $17,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,486,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,241,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,906,000 after buying an additional 75,915 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,827,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,349,000 after buying an additional 116,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the fourth quarter worth about $98,971,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,998,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,553,000 after buying an additional 301,247 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ADSW opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.93, a P/E/G ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.30. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.93 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

