Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of FactSet Research Systems worth $18,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 22,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $5,950,803.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 452,564 shares in the company, valued at $118,010,588.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,339.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,078,368. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $300.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.01. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $318.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.77.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

