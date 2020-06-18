Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Nasdaq worth $18,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $419,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,038 shares of company stock worth $1,407,406. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $118.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

