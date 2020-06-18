Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,581 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Tractor Supply worth $17,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $124.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $125.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,277 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

