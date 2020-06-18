Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 56,852 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,852 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Nutrien worth $18,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 227.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

