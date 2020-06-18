Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 5,744 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of ONEOK worth $14,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,721,000 after purchasing an additional 279,184 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,728,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,173,000 after purchasing an additional 393,054 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,719,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

OKE opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $239,007.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

