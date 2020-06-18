Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,454 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $18,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,654,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,410,000 after buying an additional 128,810 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $3,112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 597,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,214,000 after buying an additional 26,504 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,696,000 after buying an additional 71,122 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at $830,472.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.95, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.