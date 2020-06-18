Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 100.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,081 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Spotify worth $15,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Spotify by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Spotify in the first quarter worth $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Spotify in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Spotify during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.82.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $199.83 on Thursday. Spotify has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $199.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.50 and its 200 day moving average is $149.06. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of -129.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. Spotify’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

