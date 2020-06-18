Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $16,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $99.08 on Thursday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

