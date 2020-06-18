Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Universal Health Services worth $15,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 447.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,111 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $102.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $157.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.79.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

