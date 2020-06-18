Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,184 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $16,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 83.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 134.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 346.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTL. Raymond James cut Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.