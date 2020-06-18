Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $14.97 Million Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.11% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $14,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Shares of FEZ opened at $35.74 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $41.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

