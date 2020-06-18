Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $15.20 Million Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 97.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,105 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $15,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $5,377,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,596,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,304,000 after purchasing an additional 47,935 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 26.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 670,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,328,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.99 per share, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,822.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zalman purchased 15,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $649,967.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.83.

PB opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

