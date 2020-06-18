Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $15.68 Million Stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,344 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $15,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth $454,919,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 126.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,609 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the first quarter worth $84,297,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,223,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth $89,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.5742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRP. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.79.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

