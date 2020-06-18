Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $15.75 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,282 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Principal Financial Group worth $15,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 81,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,279,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,094,000 after buying an additional 130,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

PFG opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

