Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $15.88 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,911 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 188,725 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $15,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,302,000. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE:BHP opened at $50.05 on Thursday. BHP Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $59.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investec raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.