Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $18.26 Million Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203,642 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.29% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $18,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson bought 3,100 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.06. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

