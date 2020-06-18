Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $18.27 Million Stake in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 147,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.38% of Primoris Services worth $18,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53. Primoris Services Corp has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

