Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $18.44 Million Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 31,970 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.37% of Haemonetics worth $18,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,973,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $595,270,000 after buying an additional 62,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Haemonetics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,694,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,633,000 after buying an additional 143,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,122,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,853,000 after buying an additional 229,602 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,778,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $204,403,000 after buying an additional 62,115 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Haemonetics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,920,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

Haemonetics stock opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $140.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.68 and its 200 day moving average is $108.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $62,002.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,475 shares of company stock worth $12,373,463 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

