Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 911,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 103,340 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $15,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

COG stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.24.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

