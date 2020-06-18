Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,051 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 53,709 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.22% of Concho Resources worth $18,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Concho Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Concho Resources by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Concho Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Concho Resources by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Concho Resources by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $56.93 on Thursday. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CXO shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Concho Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Concho Resources from $151.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Concho Resources from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

