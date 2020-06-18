Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,596,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,419 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.99% of RealReal worth $18,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Hill Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,873,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,662,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,391 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,874,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,124,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,825 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Steve Ming Lo sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $216,287.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,648,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,262,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,598,216 shares of company stock worth $19,971,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -3.55. RealReal Inc has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.36 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RealReal Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on RealReal from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on RealReal from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

