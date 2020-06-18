Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,464,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163,516 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 6.75% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $15,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 330,441 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,031,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 33.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 42,584 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HMHC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

HMHC opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $267.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.13. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $189.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

