Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 71,428 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,428 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.29% of Generac worth $17,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC stock opened at $114.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.82 and a 52-week high of $123.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.88.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $623,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,134.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,686 shares of company stock worth $4,797,014. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

