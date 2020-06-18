Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 8,790 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Varian Medical Systems worth $15,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $117.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $150.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.34.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAR. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.78.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

