Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $17,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth $195,148,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,879,000 after purchasing an additional 706,592 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,786,000 after purchasing an additional 609,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,260,000 after purchasing an additional 481,870 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,411,000 after purchasing an additional 321,708 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $227.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $259.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.36.

IAC opened at $292.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.78. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $293.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.38 and a beta of 1.19.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

