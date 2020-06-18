Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of Qorvo worth $17,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,245,000 after buying an additional 1,131,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,060,000 after buying an additional 193,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,852,000 after buying an additional 956,848 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,070,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Qorvo by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,954,000 after buying an additional 385,249 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $153,446.40. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,640,461.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,993 shares in the company, valued at $16,472,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,437 shares of company stock worth $3,205,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.05.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $112.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

