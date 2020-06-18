Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,093,202 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,093,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Yandex worth $15,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YNDX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,302,000 after buying an additional 38,383 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,127,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YNDX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.10.

Yandex stock opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.63. Yandex NV has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.55 by ($5.30). The company had revenue of $47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

