Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 13,040 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,040 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $15,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $992,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $104.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day moving average of $118.80. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $81.80 and a one year high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCN. Sidoti raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTI Consulting presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

