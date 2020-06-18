Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 19,422 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,422 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $18,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $171,247,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,836,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 168.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 739,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,515,000 after buying an additional 463,309 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,919,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $116.39 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

