Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 224,638 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224,638 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.59% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $17,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 180.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIMC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

