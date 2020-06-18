Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 35,707 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,223,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,707 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AES were worth $16,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 129.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AES by 19.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. AES’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AES. ValuEngine cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.72.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarun Khanna purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,461. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,004,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,993,461. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

