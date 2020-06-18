Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,412 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Citizens Financial Group worth $16,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,217 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 565.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Compass Point started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

NYSE:CFG opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,165 shares of company stock worth $307,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.