Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,048,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 294,341 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of CenterPoint Energy worth $16,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 38,985 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 825,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 177,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 34,112 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNP opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar bought 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.16.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

