Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,588,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,016,363 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.70% of GAP worth $18,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $11,934,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in GAP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Strain bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at $89,944.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on GAP from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

GAP stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23. Gap Inc has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

