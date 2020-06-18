Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 76.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,168 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,540,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,572,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,156,000 after acquiring an additional 539,597 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 729,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,457,000 after acquiring an additional 286,933 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,221,000 after acquiring an additional 249,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,411,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,621,000 after acquiring an additional 225,046 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $4,979,043.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,354 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,739.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,812 shares of company stock worth $13,878,051 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

Shares of ALNY opened at $136.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.87. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.11 and a fifty-two week high of $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.45 and its 200-day moving average is $122.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

