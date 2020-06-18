Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Position Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,358,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $136.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.11 and a 12-month high of $151.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 310.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $4,979,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,739.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $1,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,051. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

