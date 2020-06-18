American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,399 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.34% of American States Water worth $10,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $22,964,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American States Water by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,217,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in American States Water by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,421,000 after acquiring an additional 72,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American States Water by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 537.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 50,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AWR. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $95,760 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $78.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.96. American States Water Co has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of -0.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). American States Water had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.28%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.