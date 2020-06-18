Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.81

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 189476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.08.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,449,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $136,377.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 363,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,797.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,284 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 25,132,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,789,000 after acquiring an additional 522,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,248,000 after acquiring an additional 382,909 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,625,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,423,000 after acquiring an additional 867,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,833,000 after acquiring an additional 132,427 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 7,413,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,212,000 after acquiring an additional 251,000 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.