Anglo American (LON:AAL) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (LON:AAL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 2,200 ($28.00) price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,475 ($18.77). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective (down previously from GBX 13 ($0.17)) on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,700 ($21.64) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oddo Securities decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($31.82) to GBX 2,400 ($30.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. DZ Bank decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,610 ($20.49) to GBX 1,150 ($14.64) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,150 ($27.36) to GBX 2,300 ($29.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,914.67 ($24.37).

Get Anglo American alerts:

LON AAL opened at GBX 1,852.80 ($23.58) on Thursday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,018.20 ($12.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,294 ($29.20). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,605.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,744.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,551 ($19.74) per share, for a total transaction of £4,947.69 ($6,297.17). Also, insider Jim Rutherford bought 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,351 ($17.19) per share, with a total value of £22,777.86 ($28,990.53). Insiders have bought 3,471 shares of company stock worth $4,806,725 over the last three months.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.