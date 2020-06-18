APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 48,900 Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 819.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

BVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

NYSE:BVN opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

