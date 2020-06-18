APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 163.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,330 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJR. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of SJR opened at $16.77 on Thursday. Shaw Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.0707 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.63%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

