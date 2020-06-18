APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 19,400 Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,940,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,517,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth $20,973,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,030,000 after acquiring an additional 698,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Asia LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth $19,643,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.60. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Ltd will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

