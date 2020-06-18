APG Asset Management N.V. Buys Shares of 34,100 Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 34,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $56.73 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $72.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $63.68.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.85%.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $201,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,186.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $306,019.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,040.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,503 shares of company stock worth $959,014. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Hovde Group cut Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

